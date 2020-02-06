|
|
Orlando Fla. - Adele Dippy Phillips, 91, of Orlando Fla. passed away Jan. 30, 2020. She was born Clara Adelaide Dippy May 16, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pa. the daughter of the late Robert Henry and Clara Johanna Dippy.
Adele was predeceased by her brothers, Theodore Dippy, Roy Dippy; and sister Lee Colee Hamilton.
She is survived by her brother Walter (Carol) Dippy; and by her two children, William J Phillips and Nancy Phillips Peoples. Adele is also survived by five grandchildren, Laura, Karen, Katie Phillips and Mark and Brooke Peoples.
Adele attended Orlando High School, graduating in 1942. She received BFA degree from Wesleyan Conservatory in Macon, Ga., MA degree from Connecticut College in New London, and MA degree from UCF in Orlando, Fla.
Prior to Orlando, Fla., she lived in New London and San Juan, Puerto Rico
Adele was an ardent feminist and an accomplished artist. She taught art to children in public and private schools for many years and in later life worked as a mental health counselor. Her interests included art, politics/social issues and gardening.
A celebration of Adele's life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Collison Family Funeral Home, 3806 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, FL 32792
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Greenpeace at greenpeace.org or the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org (or call 1-800-473-4636)
Published in The Day on Feb. 6, 2020