Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Feeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele J. Feeney


1921 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Adele J. Feeney Obituary
Norwich - Adele J. Feeney, 97, longtime Norwich resident, died Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Swanton,Vt. Oct. 13, 1921, to the late Anthony F. Sr. and Blanche E. (Quimet) Juneau.

She began her work career at Travelers Insurance in Hartford and later on as a furniture sales manager in Norwich. She was married to Stewart W. Feeney Jan. 26, 1946. They were married for 32 years until his passing in 1980.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 30, at Saints Peter & Paul Church in Norwich. There are no calling hours. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries