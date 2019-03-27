|
|
|
Norwich - Adele J. Feeney, 97, longtime Norwich resident, died Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Swanton,Vt. Oct. 13, 1921, to the late Anthony F. Sr. and Blanche E. (Quimet) Juneau.
She began her work career at Travelers Insurance in Hartford and later on as a furniture sales manager in Norwich. She was married to Stewart W. Feeney Jan. 26, 1946. They were married for 32 years until his passing in 1980.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 30, at Saints Peter & Paul Church in Norwich. There are no calling hours. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 27, 2019
