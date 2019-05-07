Waterford - Adelphine Mary (Penny) Leandri, 99, passed away May 3, 2019, at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford. Penny was born Sept. 29, 1919, in Webster Mass., the daughter of Alphonse and Celia Gauthier Dancause. In 1942, she was united in marriage to Verdi Leandri, with whom she shared 38 happy years until he passed away in 1980.



For most of her life, Penny lived in Groton, working for many years at Fusconi Cleaners.



She was a woman of great faith, strength, loyalty and love. She gave of herself unconditionally to friends and family.



Penny was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Groton and attended daily Mass until she could no longer drive. She was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Rosary Society, and Daughters of Isabella. Many hours of her life were spent volunteering her time and skills to the American Red Cross, the Foster Grandparent program at Seaside and cooking and baking for many fundraisers. She loved to knit and crochet, and made baptismal robes for babies and blankets for her loved ones.



An avid Red Sox fan, she rarely missed watching a ball game. Golfing was another of her favorite pastimes. But Penny's greatest joy was her family, and she traveled anywhere to spend time with them. Although she had no children of her own, she was a cherished "mother and grandmother" to many.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, six sisters, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her devoted sister-in-law, Eleanor Campo (Dick) of Waterford; and her beloved niece, Mary Lou Baker (Dick) of Portsmouth, R.I., both of whom Penny wished to acknowledge for their great kindness, love, and care over many years. She is also survived by her loving sister-in-law, Diane Panciera; many beloved Godchildren; and many generations of nieces and nephews.



Penny's family would like to thank the staff at Bayview Skilled Nursing Facility and the staff at Center for Hospice Care Southeastern Connecticut for the loving care that they provided.



Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Groton. Interment will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery in New London. Contributions in her name may be directed to Sacred Heart Church, 56 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton, CT 06340.