Adria Rogers
1945 - 2020
Norwich - Adria Rogers, 75, of Norwich passed away at Backus Hospital Oct. 4, 2020. She was born in Norwich Aug. 10, 1945, to the late John and Mary (Rondomanski) Paganoni. She was married to her loving husband, the late Wesley Rogers.

Adria is survived by sons, Brendon Rogers and Matthew Rogers of Norwich; a brother John Paganoni and his wife Nancy of Manassas, Va.; and Palma Sierra and her husband Manny of Marathon, Fla.

Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the Rogers family.

Published in The Day on Oct. 6, 2020.
