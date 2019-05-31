Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
New London, CT
Adriana C. Petrini


1922 - 2019
Adriana C. Petrini Obituary
Waterford - Adriana C. Petrini, 96 ,of Waterford, entered eternal life May 27, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 18, 1922, in New London the daughter of the late Secondo and Annetta (Frausini) Gori.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. The funeral will assemble at 9 a.m. Thursday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment to follow, in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.

A complete obit will appear in Sunday's edition
Published in The Day on May 31, 2019
