Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
New London, CT
Adriana Christina Petrini


Adriana Christina Petrini Obituary
Waterford - Adriana Christina Petrini, 96, entered eternal life May 27, at her home. She was born Oct.18, 1922, in New London, the daughter of Secondo and Annetta (Frausini) Gori. Adriana "Diana" attended local schools in New London and graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute, class of 1941. She was a communicant of Saint Joseph Parish in her youth, where she received all her sacraments.

Diana was a professional stay at home mom. She was an exceptional cook and supreme hostess. She loved to feed and care for her friends and family and welcomed everyone to Sunday dinners and celebrations.

She was the widow of Nevio Petrini and spent 73 years by his side traveling the world as an army officer's wife and retiring to Waterford in 1972. She was predeceased by her sisters, Josephine Pezzolesi and Greta Salegna; her brother Brian Gori; and is the last matriarch of that generation in her family to pass on.

She is survived by her two children, Marcia (Petrini) Benvenuti and Nevil Petrini and his wife Gloria; three grandsons and their wives, Michal and Michelle Petrini, Marc and Keri Benvenuti, Eric and Erica Benvenuti; and four great-grandchildren, Mia and Max Petrini, and Jake and Andrew Benvenuti.

A special thank you is due her the wonderful caregiver, Charlene, for over three years of dedicated, loving attention.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at lmpellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. The funeral will assemble at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 6, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St Joseph's Church, New London, with interment in St. Mary's cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Research, the Waterford library, or the Visiting Nurse Association of Southeastern CT.
Published in The Day on June 2, 2019
