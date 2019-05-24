Lenoir City, Tenn. - Adriana Clifford, 82, of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home. Adriana was born April 26, 1937, in Naples, Italy. She was a military wife and successful fashion designer who owned a well renowned bridal shop in Niantic for 26 years. Adriana was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and the YMCA.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio DiConcetto and Maria Esposito DiConcetto. Survived by her husband, Raymond J. Clifford Jr.; daughters, Sabrina M. Clifford, Maria C. Putinas and Simona A. Deleon; grandchildren, Diego DeLeon and Marco DeLeon; brothers, Gianni DiConcetto, Luciano DiConcetto and Enzo DiConcetto; sisters, Anna Maria DiConcetto Barbaro and Rosa DiConcetto; several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Ray Powell officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville for graveside services.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN. 37919. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN. is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on May 24, 2019