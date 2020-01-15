Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Agnes Abbott
1924 - 2020
Agnes Abbott Obituary
Quaker Hill - Agnes (LaGrua) Abbott, 95, of Quaker Hill passed away Jan. 12, 2020.

She was born Oct. 3, 1924, in New London, the daughter of Angelo and Vincenzina LaGrua.

Agnes married Douglas Abbott, Nov. 15, 1947, in New London. Mr. Abbott died Jan. 28, 2014.

Agnes was a wife, mother and best friend. She loved traveling, gardening, and boating. Agnes enjoyed spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.

Agnes is survived by her three children, Kenneth Abbott and his wife, Marie, of Ledyard, Linda Porter and her husband Bill, of Waterford and Kathy Gallup and her husband Ed of Uncasville; five grandchildren, Christin Kondash and her husband Joe, Jason Gallup and his wife Victoria, Nicholas Porter, Steven Porter and Kelsey Gomes and her husband Keith; and four great-granddaughters.

Funeral services are private and there are no calling hours. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd Ste 4b, Southington, Connecticut 06489

Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Jan. 15, 2020
