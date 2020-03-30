|
New London - Agnes Kennedy Hallisey passed away peacefully at her home Monday, March 23, 2020, following a brief illness.
Agnes, the daughter of the late Agnes Maher Kennedy and William Andrew Kennedy V, was born in New York City April 11, 1938. Her childhood was spent in Elmsford, N.Y., where she enjoyed sledding down hills with classmate Alan Alda, and cooking up Spam recipes for her two younger sisters.
Always deeply committed to the Catholic Church, Agnes joined the convent of the Religious Sisters of the Divine Compassion in White Plains, N.Y. and served as Sister Mary de Montfort for 17 years. During this time, she also earned her bachelor's degree. She later combined her two great passions, education and religion, by becoming a science teacher. Forever with her head in a book, Agnes was constantly looking to learn more. Following this passion, Agnes attended the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, where she graduated with a master's degree in science.
Agnes moved to New London in 1971. For five years, she lived with Peg Curtin, and together, they were very active in politics. She was a member of the New London Democratic Town Committee, a delegate with the New London Central Labor Council AFL-CIO and on the New London Water Authority. She also continued her teaching career and taught health and science in the Groton public schools for more than twenty years. She was well liked by her students and maintained friendships with many of them even as they grew into adulthood.
Whilst attending a teacher's union meeting, Agnes met Edward Hallisey, who was a member of the New London Firefighters Union. In telling the story of their courtship, Agnes always said that she knew right away that Ed was the one. They married in the summer of 1976. Together, they spent hours at the New London Elks Club, Lodge 360, and were staples at Italian Night and award ceremonies. At a time when women couldn't join the lodge, Agnes was a member of the Emblem Club. Regardless of their busy schedules, they rarely missed a meal together, sharing many dinners at Bee Bee Dairy in downtown Mystic, while Ed was on duty. The door to their house was constantly open, especially during summers when close friends would set up their camper in the driveway to attend Polkabration at Ocean Beach. They were also co-owners of Jack's Place, where their hospitality and humor entertained the patrons.
They had their first, and only child in 1978. Christopher Hallisey was the light of her life and she never missed a moment to be with him: enjoying summer vacations with him, his friends and Ed; cheering for him at baseball games; hosting pool parties for his baseball teams and their families; and welcoming his friends into her home, a couple of whom called her "mom." She truly loved no one more than Chris.
In December 2014, Agnes came to live with Chris, his wife, Katie, and their three children, Hannah, Emmy and Chris Jr. Katie never hesitated to be Agnes' primary caregiver, but she understood her limits; so a heartfelt "thank you" is extended to Natosha Brown, who cared for Agnes alongside Katie for the past five and a half years.
Agnes is survived by her son, Christopher Hallisey; daughter-in-law Katie Hallisey; her three grandchildren; her sister Peggy Kennedy; and her nieces and nephews: Teal Fyrberg; Richard Chimblo, Chris Chimblo, Debra Bartlik, Laurie Bartlik Fannelli, John Bartlik and William Bartlik. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister Wilhelmina Kennedy Bartlik; and her husband Edward Hallisey.
Agnes Hallisey's burial will be private and a Catholic Mass and Celebration of Life for her will be held at a later date. In keeping with her caring, yet feisty personality, we are asking friends and family to perform an act of kindness, donate time or money to a charity, tell a joke, read a book, finish a crossword puzzle or watch an episode of "Law & Order: SVU" in her memory.
Agnes was a beloved mother, sister, wife, aunt and friend. Her love, presence and fiery spirit will be dearly missed by all who love her.
Published in The Day on Mar. 30, 2020