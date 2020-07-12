Mystic - Agnes M. Dallman, 100, a resident of Mystic for over 60 years, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home. Born in Benson, M.N., she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Lovina McGowan.



She is survived by her two sons, Dennis Dallman (Sandy), of East Greenwich, R.I. and Dean Dallman, of Mystic; two grandchildren, Michael Dallman (Lucy) and Lindsay Dallman; and two great-grandchildren, Graham and Campbell Dallman. Agnes was predeceased by her husband, Raymond E. Dallman; two brothers; and a sister.



Agnes was a retired bookkeeper for a local dentist office for many years, up until her retirement. In her retirement years, she enjoyed playing golf, downhill skiing and especially, traveling with her late husband on their many cruise vacations.



A Mass will be held privately at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church in Groton, where she was a faithful parishioner, a member of the Ladies Guild and the Daughters of Isabella for many years.



Due to the pandemic, her family is postponing the celebration of her life until it is safer for people to gather. The Mystic Funeral Home is handling Agnes's arrangements.



