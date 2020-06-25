Preston - Agnes "Bunny" M. (Winchester) Hoxsie, 83, a longtime Norwich resident, died Monday, June 22, 2020, after a brief illness.



Born in Norwich April 26, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. Sr. and Madeline A. (Williams) Winchester and was the loving wife of Benjamin Franklin Hoxsie Jr. for 50 years until his passing in 2005.



Agnes grew up in Norwich and was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy. She was retired from The Day Paper where she worked for 25 years as a bookkeeper.



As a woman of strong faith, she was a parishioner of St. Mary Church for many years and most recently at the Cathedral of St. Patrick. She was a kind, caring person with a great sense of humor who loved to read, travel and watch NASCAR. She and her husband had many adventures travelling throughout the United States in their RV and spent most weekends at the local racetracks. They also spent winters at Clerbrook Golf and RV Resort in Clermont, Fla. What she treasured most was spending time with her family.



She is survived by her son Kenneth Hoxsie and wife Kim; grandson Kenneth A. Hoxsie and wife Lindsay; great-granddaughter Ava Mae Hoxsie; and two brothers, James and Daniel Winchester. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her brother Robert L. Winchester Jr.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Cathedral, 213 Broadway, Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Patrick Cathedral School, 213 Broadway, Norwich.



Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



