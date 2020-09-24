1/1
Agnes (Shea) Parisi
1937 - 2020
Mystic - Agnes (Shea) Parisi, 83, of Mystic died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Born Sept. 6, 1937, to the late John and Agnes (Burke) Shea in South Boston, Mass.

"Aggie", as she was known to her family and friends was the twelfth of fourteen children. Sadly, Agnes's parents died early in her life and she was raised along with her sister Patricia, by Clifford and Nellie Flynn in Northampton, Mass. Aunt Nell became the beloved "Nanny" to all of Agnes and Pat's children.

Agnes made a home for Aunt Nell until she passed away at the age of 87.

She was married to Joseph Pasieka Jr. in 1956. They had six children together. In 1991 she married Salvatore Parisi. He remained her loving husband until his death in 2009.

Agnes is survived by her six children, who she loved dearly. Deborah McDuffee of Groton, Joseph C. Pasieka of Groton, David and his wife Sandra Pasieka of Mystic, Clifford Pasieka of New London, Donna and her husband Robert Wing of Mystic and Joanne and her husband Ray Kenyon of Mystic; fifteen grandchildren, Daniel McDuffee, Kelly Ainscough, Adriana Godfrey, Douglas Pasieka, Alison Pasieka, Jennifer Pasieka, Kyle Arnott, Jamie Arnott, Jackie Wing, Jason Wing, Justin Wing, Isaac Ervin, Ethan Ervin, David Ervin, and Avery Kenyon. She also leaves fifteen great-grandchildren. Agnes had a special love for all of her "grands" and "greats". They all adored her.

A resident at Pendleton in Mystic for many years, she was known for her love of fashion and style.

Agnes always made sure her makeup, jewelry, and clothes made a statement. She will be missed greatly by the many friends she made among residents and staff.

She was also known for her wonderful infectious laugh and working hard at her job as a full-time homemaker and mother. She was an incredible cook, instilling that love for cooking in her children and many of her grandchildren. We all agree though that no one can "make it like mom".

The Mystic Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements. There are no calling hours. Agnes was a devout Catholic and a Mass will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Day on Sep. 24, 2020.
