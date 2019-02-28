Home

Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
Aileen Selvido Quinn Livingston


1941 - 2019
Aileen Selvido Quinn Livingston Obituary
Norwich - Aileen Selvidio Quinn Livingston, 77, passed away peacefully Feb. 26th, 2019 at Backus Hospital.

She was born Dec. 2, 1941, in Norwich, the first child of James and Caroline (Toscano) Selvidio of Norwich.

Aileen was very active in the trail riding horse world, traveling from coast to coast and riding in 34 U.S. states with her horse, making lasting friends where ever she went. She was involved in many riding clubs in Conn., Va. and Fla.

She is survived by her loving daughter Cheryl Musser and Scott of Voluntown; son, John Quinn and Teresa of Greenville, Texas; sisters, Barbara Leffingwell and Thomas of Norwich, Dawne Roberge of Altoona, Fla.; and brother Jeffrey Selvidio and Amanda of Largo, Fla.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and step-children.

She was married to John Quinn for 15 years, and had two wonderful children. She was predeceased by her husband of 15 years, Robert Livingston.

Aileen wishes were for no services to be held, but requested that family and friends should do something meaningful that you've always put off due to lack of time.
Published in The Day on Feb. 28, 2019
