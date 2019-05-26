Groton - Alan A. Ackley, 70, of Groton, passed away peacefully Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by family.



He was born March 7, 1949, in New London, the son of Ralph W. and Lois (Baumes) Ackley. Alan graduated from New York Military Academy in 1967 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Colby College in 1971.



On June 9, 1991, Alan married the love of his life, Lisa (Moore) Ackley, and together they raised two loving sons, Tyler and Cameron. He was a proud and dedicated husband and father, fiercely devoted to his family, friends, and community alike. As owner of Ackley's Package Store in Groton, his family's business for more than eighty years, Alan had genuine interest in others, and his friendly nature and engaging sense of humor made everyone he encountered feel welcome. He gave generously of his time and resources and served on the Board of Directors for Poquonnock Bridge Fire District for the past twenty years.



Alan's greatest joys were planning warm weather getaways with Lisa, solving Sunday crosswords and sudokus, discussing politics, and enjoying wine with family and friends. He shared a passion for skiing and sailing with his brother, Ralph W. Ackley, Jr., who predeceased him.



Besides his wife and sons, Alan is survived by his sister, Deborah Ackley, of Mystic; his in-laws, Edward and Barbara Moore; sisters-in-law, Pamela Ackley, Debra Kalkowski, and Jennifer Moore; brothers-in-law, Edward Moore and Stephen Kalkowski; nieces, Cristin Hewlett, Vanessa Jones, Elyse Hollrah, and Hannah Moore; and nephews, Evan Moore, Ryan and Aaron Kalkowski. Alan also leaves an extended family of cousins and close friends-particularly his lifelong friends, Randy and Pete-all of whom loved him deeply and will miss him beyond words.



Alan will be remembered for his infectious smile and laughter that filled a room. His humble, jovial presence truly made the world a better place. As a friend recently remarked, "Alan had a knack for making us feel as if he was blessed to see us, when it was, we who were the lucky ones."



A celebration of Alan's life will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Shennecossett Yacht Club, 1010 Shennecossett Road, Groton. A short service will begin at 3 p.m. followed by a reception.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan's memory may be made to Lustgarten Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Research, at lustgarten.org.



Published in The Day on May 26, 2019