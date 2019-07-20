Home

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-8355
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
View Map
1936 - 2019
Alan Hubert Maris Obituary
Waterford - Alan Hubert Maris, 82, of Waterford passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London.

Alan was born Aug. 31, 1936, in Iowa City, Iowa to Arthur and Vivian (Brown) Maris. He is the beloved husband of America "Mery" Maris, who survives him.

He was raised in Des Moines, Iowa where he was an All-American Swimmer at Roosevelt High School. After graduating from Iowa State University, he entered the Navy where he achieved the rank of Commander as a pilot of P2V in squadron PS26 during the Cold War and Cuban Missile Crisis.

After active duty he had a successful orthodontia practice followed by an active retirement in Connecticut and Colombia.

Besides his wife, Alan is survived by his daughter, Tamara Jurson; as well as his brother Richard Maris; and cousin Cornelius Maris. He was predeceased by his first wife Betty Jo (Bowers) Maris; and his brother, Gerrit Maris.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London. A Memorial service will immediately follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123.
Published in The Day on July 20, 2019
