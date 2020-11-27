1/1
Alan M. Ouellette
Groton - Alan M. Ouellette, 62, entered eternal rest Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at home. Born in Hartford, grew up in Enfield where he was a 1976 graduate of Enfield High School and then received his bachelor's degree in Sociology from Central Connecticut State University.

Alan had lived in Saratoga Springs before moving back to Connecticut. Alan was a Nuclear Overhaul and Repair Senior Planner for Electric Boat for 30 years. He was an avid Red Sox and the New York Giants fan. Alan was a part of Enfield Little League as a youth and had played football with the Enfield Ramblers.

Alan loved cooking, photography, Eric Clapton, traveling, and took great pride in watching his great-nephews play baseball and great-nieces dance. He was a great supporter and encouraged his nephews and nieces with their dreams.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, his enormous heart, his giggle, and smirk to follow.

He was predeceased by his father Gerald V. Ouellette in 1994. He leaves his mother Barbara (Blanchette) Ouellette of Enfield; a brother and his wife, David G. Ouellette and Sherry A. Gage of Middletown; a sister Jodi L. Ouellette of Enfield; nieces and nephews, David M. and his wife Nikki Ouellette, Michelle L. and her husband Bill Maynard, Jennifer A. and her husband Tony Miller, Paul M. Ouellette, Jeremy V. Ouellette, Conner Ouellette, Rhianna Ouellette; great-nieces and great-nephews, Morgan, David, Kyle, Jayden, Zachary, Anthony, Dominic, Sophia, Rocco; and many cousins, aunts and uncles, close friends and his Electric Boat family.

Calling hours are from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield. The burial is private.

For online condolences, please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donation be made to: Enfield Little League, Box 501, Enfield, CT.

Published in The Day on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
