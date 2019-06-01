St. Augustine, Fla. - Alan Nole Berry, 91, the loving and devoted husband of Margaret (Peggy) Berry, departed this life April 17, 2019, at Flagler Hospital, St. Augustine, Fla. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Alan Berry, and is survived by his wife Peggy; and his beloved son, Scott Alan Berry. Also, daughter-in-law Susan; and grandchildren, Kelsey and Shea Berry.



After graduating from Bernardsville High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines. After his honorable discharge, he attended Newark College of Engineering. In 1951, Alan married the love of his life, Peggy, and lived in North Plainfield, N.J. where he was selected Jaycees Man of the Year in 1956. In 1968, the family moved to Mystic where he joined Electric Boat Company, until 1992. They then retired in St. Augustine, Fla., where Alan enjoyed many years of playing golf.



A memorial in honor of a life well lived, will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations made to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, St. Augustine, FL would be thankfully appreciated.



"I have lived, loved, suffered, survived and had a wonderful life. I would rather my family and friends have a glass of Cheer in lieu of shedding any tears". Published in The Day on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary