Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Griswold
Alan Sven Johnson


1958 - 2019
Alan Sven Johnson Obituary
Plainfield - Alan Sven Johnson passed away at his home in Plainfield. Alan grew up in Griswold. He had an outgoing personality and loved to talk to people. He enjoyed going to the local fairs and listening to live music.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at First Congregational Church of Griswold, followed by burial at Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold.

The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in The Day on Sept. 24, 2019
