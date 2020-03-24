Home

Albert Garvin
Albert A. Garvin Jr.

Albert A. Garvin Jr. Obituary
Groton - Albert A. Garvin Jr., 92, of Groton entered eternal rest in his home Saturday, March 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Concord, N.C. to the late Albert Sr. and Zubia (Allen) Garvin.

Due to current community health concerns and effort to accommodate safe distancing during the current pandemic, funeral service information will remain private. Future arrangements for his memorial celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Mar. 24, 2020
