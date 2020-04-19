|
|
Groton - Albert A. Garvin Jr, 92, of Groton, passed away peacefully at home Saturday March 21, 2020. Albert was born Oct. 13, 1927 in Concord, N. C., the son of the late Rev. Albert A. Garvin and Zubia (Allen) Garvin. The family relocated to New London in 1932, where his father was elected to lead Shiloh Baptist Church, of which he was a lifelong member.
Albert was educated in the New London public schools, graduating from Chapman Technical High School in 1945. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, serving two years. When he returned to New London, he enrolled at Mitchell College, earning an associate degree. After graduation, he and several close friends left New London to teach in the rural South. Upon his return to New London, he married the late Jacquelyn (Randall) Garvin, with whom he raised five children.
Albert worked for several employers including the USPS, the former NUSC and Savin Trucking Company. He eventually began working for the Social Security Administration, both in New London and Norwich, retiring after 30 years.
Albert had many interests, one of which was music. He played several instruments including the cello, classical guitar and the recorder. He delighted family and friends with impromptu performances over the years. He also had an avid interest in history and worked as a tour guide at the Hempstead House in New London. He was also a member of the Antiquarian and Landmarks Society of Connecticut.
Albert was predeceased by his siblings, Harriet Weaver, Martha Garvin and William Garvin; and his son, Albert A Garvin III. He leaves to cherish his memory four daughters: Judith Simpson, Dale Garvin, Leslie Garvin and Joyce Garvin of Groton; two grandsons, Aaron Simpson of Portsmouth, N.H. and Matthew Simpson of New London; two granddaughters, Charlotte Garvin of Fukuoka, Japan and Gabrielle Garvin Corey of Groton; three great-grandchildren, Matthew and Ella Simpson of New London and Chanier Garrett of Bloomfield; a niece, Gwendolyn Weaver of Raleigh, N.C.; and his loving companion, Katherine "Kathy" Dame of North Stonington.
The family would like to give a special "thank you" to the nurses and caregivers of the VNA of Southeastern Connecticut for their excellent care.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be announced in The Day newspaper. The family requests that donations may be made in Albert's memory to Shiloh Church, 1 Garvin Street, New London, CT 06320.
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2020