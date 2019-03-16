Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Albert Chapman
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
Albert Chapman Obituary
Groton -Albert D. Chapman age 74 of Groton passed away Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019, from complications following heart surgery.

Albert was born in New London Dec. 15, 1944, the son of Gerald A. and Evelyn Ilvento Chapman.

Al attended Robert E. Fitch Sr High School where he was a standout javelin thrower on the track team and a running back on the football team. He was inducted into the Fitch Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

He lived an active lifestyle, running marathons into his 50's, playing golf and mountain biking. He also had earned his black belt in Taekwondo.

Al retired as the Engineer for the City of Groton after more than 30 years of service. He will be remembered for his friendly and outgoing personality, his kindness and most of all for being a beloved husband and father.

Al is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carol; his son, Christopher and his daughter Amanda; his sister, Geraldine and her husband Jim; his father-in-law, Gordon Jackson; and his brother-in-law Gordon Jackson, Jr; as well as his beloved dog Scruffy.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St. Interment will be in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. Visiting hours will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to the , 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT. 06492. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Mar. 16, 2019
