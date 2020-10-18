Stonington - Albert E. "Al" Chrisbacher, of Stonington, beloved husband of 51 years to Joan (De Biasio) Chrisbacher, passed away peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the age of 74. Born in 1946, in Paterson, N.J., he was the son of the late Albert and Verna Chrisbacher, and as a child resided in North Haledon, N.J.
Al was a graduate of the University of New Haven in 1970, where he earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Al also served six years as a M.P. in the New Jersey National Guard. Al started his successful career as an engineer, but inevitably spent much of his profession in charge of the extrusion division at Sano Design in Passaic N.J. In 1991, Al and his family settled in Stonington, as he accepted a position at Davis Standard Crompton and Knowles.
Al retired in 2013, as the vice president of the sheet division at Davis Standard. During his employment, Al had the opportunity to travel extensively throughout the world, which led to his love of travel. He and his wife, Joan, and their children, Donna and Michele, were fortunate to travel abundantly. Al always said he cherished the time he spent with his family most. After retiring, Al and Joan had the opportunity to travel to other countries including Europe, South America and the South Seas, as well as within the United States such as Hawaii, Alaska, Florida and the national parks.
During these travels, they met many wonderful people from various areas throughout the world. Al was an avid fisherman, loved boating, enjoyed golfing and was an accomplished carpenter. Fishing was a passion. He had the opportunity to fish in the Atlantic, Alaska, Costa Rica, Lake Ontario, the Long Island Sound and the Boca Grande Pass to the Florida Keys. He loved being on the water, spending time with his closest friends and family.
Al was defined by his generous spirit and love of life and his family. He instilled in his adored children the values of respect, honesty, hard work, loyalty and ethics. He always made his family feel loved and protected. He was an extraordinary person, who touched the lives of many people and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Al is survived by his wife Joan; his two children, Donna Morrow and her husband Scott of Westerly and Michele Prendergast of Stonington; his sister Ellen Berosh and partner, Jim Card, of Key Largo, Fla.; and his two beautiful grandchildren, Gavin and Ian Prendergast; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Karen; his father Albert Chrisbacher; and his mother Verna Chrisbacher.
Those wishing to make a donation in Al's name are asked to consider either Yale New Haven Health Smilow Cancer Hospital (givetoynhh.org
) or the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center (pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org
).
Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All services are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
.