Niantic - Albert George Johnson, 71, of Roxbury Road, Niantic passed away peacefully at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London with family by his side Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Mr. Johnson was born in New London Nov. 9, 1948, the son of Frederick and Helen Johnson (Nickolenko).
He had lived in East Lyme all his life with the exception of his time served in the Army branch of the military during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Korea and was involved with shipping and logistics of supplies to Vietnam, where his younger brother Butch was serving on the ground. Al married Janice Louise Summerscales of East Lyme June 22, 1968. His wife of 51 years, Janice survives him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Timothy Johnson and his wife Johanna of Niantic and Jeffrey Johnson and his wife Darcey of Harrisville, R.I.; and four granddaughters, Natalie, Avery, Ella, and Carolyn.
He was predeceased by his mother Helen Johnson Nickolenko; father Frederick Johnson; brother Frederick "Butch" Johnson Jr.; and stepfather John Nickolenko.
He was a 1967 graduate of Norwich Technical High School in Norwich and a member of the National Honor Society recognized for his academic achievements.
After marriage, Al and Jan became the parents of two sons Jeff and Tim. Al spent as much time as he could with them outside of his busy schedule as a delivery/truck driver. His positions included working for family-owned Johnson's Moving and Delivery, Package Services Incorporated, and Guida's Dairy. He followed his sons' sporting events with a real love for them and the games they played. It was common for him to travel over an hour on a workday for the chance to see his sons play in a game. He was an avid sports fan including rooting for his beloved New York Yankees and UConn Women's basketball team. In 2016, he and his sons took a trip to Cooperstown, N.Y. together to visit the Baseball Hall of Fame; a trip he had been looking forward to his entire life.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. The Johnson Family would like to extend their thanks for the compassionate care provided by staff at both Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, and Beacon Hospice.
Published in The Day on Mar. 25, 2020