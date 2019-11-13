Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert J. "Johnny" Smith Jr.


1965 - 2019
Send Flowers
Albert J. "Johnny" Smith Jr. Obituary
Norwich - Albert J. "Johnny" Smith Jr., 54, a lifelong Norwich resident, passed away Nov. 9, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Norwich Nov. 9, 1965, he was the son of Imogene (Barnes) Joseph of New London and the late Albert J. Smith Sr.

Johnny was well known in the area and will be remembered for many things, but most of all as someone who was always willing to help others.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich.
Published in The Day on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -