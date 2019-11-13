|
Norwich - Albert J. "Johnny" Smith Jr., 54, a lifelong Norwich resident, passed away Nov. 9, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Norwich Nov. 9, 1965, he was the son of Imogene (Barnes) Joseph of New London and the late Albert J. Smith Sr.
Johnny was well known in the area and will be remembered for many things, but most of all as someone who was always willing to help others.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich.
Published in The Day on Nov. 13, 2019