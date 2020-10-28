1/
Albert L. Leandri
1946 - 2020
Gales Ferry - Albert L. Leandri, 74, of Gales Ferry formerly of Voluntown, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Backus Hospital. Albert was born Aug. 14, 1946, in New London to Orlando and Palmira Dafile Leandri. He married the former Estelle LeSage, she survives him.

A graduate from Fitch High School. He served in the United States National Guard and the State Police auxiliaries. He worked at Electric Boat for 35 years as a maintenance machinist until his retirement.

For more on Al, Service information, Donations and to sign the online register please visit www.byles.com.

A complete obituary will be in Thursday's edition.
Published in The Day on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Avery Stoddard Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
