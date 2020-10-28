Or Copy this URL to Share

Gales Ferry - Albert L. Leandri, 74, of Gales Ferry formerly of Voluntown, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Backus Hospital. Albert was born Aug. 14, 1946, in New London to Orlando and Palmira Dafile Leandri. He married the former Estelle LeSage, she survives him.A graduate from Fitch High School. He served in the United States National Guard and the State Police auxiliaries. He worked at Electric Boat for 35 years as a maintenance machinist until his retirement.For more on Al, Service information, Donations and to sign the online register please visit www.byles.com A complete obituary will be in Thursday's edition.