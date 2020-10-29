1/1
Albert L. Leandri
1946 - 2020
Gales Ferry - Albert L. Leandri, 74, of Gales Ferry died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, surrounded by his family at Backus Hospital in Norwich. He died of COVID-19 and other underlying health issues.

Albert was born Aug. 14, 1946, in New London to Orlando and Palmira D'Afile Leandri. He married the former Estelle LeSage, who survives him.

Al grew up in Groton and graduated from Robert E. Fitch High School in 1964. He joined the United States National Guard and became a member of the Military Police. He also served for many years with the State Police auxiliaries. He worked at Electric Boat for 35 years as a maintenance machinist until his retirement.

Besides his wife of 45 years, Estelle, he is survived by daughters, Sandy Burge-Palmer and her husband Randy, Angelina Leandri-Bogue and her husband Travis; son Jason Leandri and his wife Kristen; grandchildren, Audrey Vela, Hannah Vela, Madison Leandri and Jordan Leandri; step-grandkids, Kelly Bogue and Sophie Bogue; brother Victor Leandri; sister Gloria Sinopoli.

For more on Al, Service Schedule, ZOOM instructions and Donation Information please visit www.byles.com
Published in The Day on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Avery Stoddard Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
4 entries
October 28, 2020
Jason and family, we are very sorry to hear of the passing of your father, husband and grandfather. May you find peace during this difficult time.
Jasmine and Tim Jenkins
Coworker
October 28, 2020
Mike, Al and Vic: May 1966
I am very proud of my cousin, Al: the life he led, his love for his family and his accomplishments. We were very close growing up, and I have fond memories of the times we enjoyed together : birthday parties, Christmas midnight mass, New Year's Eve gatherings, playing baseball in the street and in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery, among many others. I also remember the times we spent at Nonna's in Mansfield, MA, especially the piggy back fights. My brother, Bob, fell from the bumper of Uncle Orlando's car trying to get on one of our backs and broke his arm. I had not seen Al in years, and I am sorry we were not able to get together at the Fitch luncheon Vic and I attended in October 2018. I grieve with Estelle, Sandi, Angie, Jason, and Al's grandchildren, in addition to Vic and Gloria.
Michael Delleo
Family
October 28, 2020
My heart goes out to you Estelle and you children and grandchildren. As time goes on may you find peace in your hearts to be able to go on as Al will be looking down on all of you. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time.
Helene Lamchick
Friend
October 28, 2020
To the family:

So sorry to of the passing of Al. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Cherrie Buscher
Classmate
