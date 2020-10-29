I am very proud of my cousin, Al: the life he led, his love for his family and his accomplishments. We were very close growing up, and I have fond memories of the times we enjoyed together : birthday parties, Christmas midnight mass, New Year's Eve gatherings, playing baseball in the street and in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery, among many others. I also remember the times we spent at Nonna's in Mansfield, MA, especially the piggy back fights. My brother, Bob, fell from the bumper of Uncle Orlando's car trying to get on one of our backs and broke his arm. I had not seen Al in years, and I am sorry we were not able to get together at the Fitch luncheon Vic and I attended in October 2018. I grieve with Estelle, Sandi, Angie, Jason, and Al's grandchildren, in addition to Vic and Gloria.

Michael Delleo

