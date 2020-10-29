Gales Ferry - Albert L. Leandri, 74, of Gales Ferry died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, surrounded by his family at Backus Hospital in Norwich. He died of COVID-19 and other underlying health issues.
Albert was born Aug. 14, 1946, in New London to Orlando and Palmira D'Afile Leandri. He married the former Estelle LeSage, who survives him.
Al grew up in Groton and graduated from Robert E. Fitch High School in 1964. He joined the United States National Guard and became a member of the Military Police. He also served for many years with the State Police auxiliaries. He worked at Electric Boat for 35 years as a maintenance machinist until his retirement.
Besides his wife of 45 years, Estelle, he is survived by daughters, Sandy Burge-Palmer and her husband Randy, Angelina Leandri-Bogue and her husband Travis; son Jason Leandri and his wife Kristen; grandchildren, Audrey Vela, Hannah Vela, Madison Leandri and Jordan Leandri; step-grandkids, Kelly Bogue and Sophie Bogue; brother Victor Leandri; sister Gloria Sinopoli.
