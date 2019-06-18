|
Norwich - Albert F. Miner, 76, a longtime Norwich resident, died June 15, 2019.
Born in Norwich Feb. 21, 1943, the son of the late Leroy F. and Christine E. (Tringe) Miner, Sr. Albert grew up in Norwich and attended local schools. He worked for many years at John Meyer of Norwich. He loved auto racing and was the statistician for a team that raced at local speedways. He was a loving brother who will be forever loved.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
Published in The Day on June 18, 2019
