Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Norwich, CT
Albert Miner Obituary
Norwich - Albert F. Miner, 76, a longtime Norwich resident, died June 15, 2019.

Born in Norwich Feb. 21, 1943, the son of the late Leroy F. and Christine E. (Tringe) Miner, Sr. Albert grew up in Norwich and attended local schools. He worked for many years at John Meyer of Norwich. He loved auto racing and was the statistician for a team that raced at local speedways. He was a loving brother who will be forever loved.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
Published in The Day on June 18, 2019
