New London and Niantic - Alberta (Wright) Davis, beloved wife of Norman Davis, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Crescent Point Assisted Living of Niantic, with her husband by her side. Alberta was born Dec. 27, 1929, and grew up in New London. Adored by her family, she was an excellent student and especially enjoyed reading and writing. Alberta often wrote letters published in the Children's Corner, a column in The New London Day newspaper. She dreamed of becoming a journalist.



Alberta graduated from Williams Memorial Institute in 1948. In 1950, she received an associate degree from Mitchell College, where she met Norman Davis, the love of her life. They married in October of that year in New London, while Norman was in the U.S. Army. Unable to find employment in her dream job, she was hired by a small accounting office. Her boss was a woman, which was very unusual in those days. The skills and experience she gained there not only became important in her professional life, but also in her personal life. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper and as a secretary.



Alberta and Norman moved to Niantic, and spent over 68 wonderful years together. They became entrepreneurs and navigated the world as a team. He was the captain and she was his North Star, or perhaps it was the other way around. Over the years they owned a number of local businesses in the New London/Niantic area. You may have met them at their ice cream stand in the summer months, or perhaps purchased a Christmas tree from them at the same stand during the Yuletide season. Maybe you washed clothes at their laundromat or bought a home through his real estate agency. They both worked hard, while enjoying all that the shoreline had to offer. They spent their leisure time golfing, boating, dancing at Lighthouse Inn, listening to their favorite bands at local restaurants, walking on the boardwalk, wintering in Florida, visiting Disney World and, most of all, socializing with their many lifelong friends.



On behalf of the Davis family, we would like to thank all the people who contributed so much to their life and to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, and to Crescent Point Assisted Living for granting Alberta's final wish.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, June 30, at Jordan Cemetery, Boston Post Road, Waterford. Byles Memorial Home in New London is assisting the family with arrangements.



