North Stonington - Alberta Mae Chappell, 87, of Jeremy Hill Road, North Stonington passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior Sept. 5, 2020, with family by her side. She was born in Bessie, Okla. Sept. 30, 1932. Alberta was one of five children born to Chester and Effie (Pruett) Ferguson.
After High School she was married to James A. "Jay" Chappell. They were happily married for over 58 years until Jay passed away in 2009.
Alberta and Jay spent most of their married life ministering to servicemen and women. Their ministry with military service personnel began in San Diego, Calif. and were sent out as missionaries of Scott Memorial Baptist Church, to the Groton-New London area in 1961. There they established the Christian Servicemen's Center with their partners, Gary and Donna Coombs, and ministered to servicemen until 2005.
During that time Jay and Alberta helped start the North Stonington Bible Church of which Jay was the pastor for 31 years. Alberta was a faithful servant of the Lord, always willing to labor in preparing meals for family, servicemen, and many, many meals for the Church Labor Day and Memorial Day Bible Conferences. She will also be well remembered for her chocolate chip cookies of which she made thousands.
Alberta is survived by her children, Larry Chappell and his wife Gayle of North Stonington, Jerry Chappell and his wife Marsha of Virginia Beach, Va., Diane Chappell DeBoer and her husband Eldon of Sioux Falls, S.D., Elizabeth Chappell Masalin and her husband Steven of Ledyard, and Ruth Chappell Austin and her husband Mark of Ashaway, R.I.; as well as nineteen grandchildren; forty-nine great-grandchildren; and her sister Joyce Keller of Mount Pleasant, Ark.
Outdoor calling hours will be between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at the North Stonington Bible Church, 100C Jeremy Hill Road, North Stonington.
There will be an outdoor Memorial Service at 2 p.m. the same day, at the North Stonington Bible Church. Although most seating for the service will be under canopies, please be prepared if it should rain. Limited indoor seating will also be available.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Stonington Bible Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 28, North Stonington, CT 06359.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
.