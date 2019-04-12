Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta Sherman

Obituary Flowers

Alberta Sherman Obituary
Norwich - Alberta (Wolfman) Sherman, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, in her home, surrounded by her family.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday April 12, 2019, at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, with burial immediately following at I.O.B.A. Cemetery, Lois St., Norwich. A Memorial Reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Friday's Rescue Foundation (Fridaysrescuefoundation.org.) and Take The Lead animal rescue (adoptapet.com).
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.