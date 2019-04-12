|
Norwich - Alberta (Wolfman) Sherman, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, in her home, surrounded by her family.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday April 12, 2019, at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, with burial immediately following at I.O.B.A. Cemetery, Lois St., Norwich. A Memorial Reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Friday's Rescue Foundation (Fridaysrescuefoundation.org.) and Take The Lead animal rescue (adoptapet.com).
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2019
