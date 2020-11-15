New London - Albina "Bina" Theresa (Cioci) Capozza, 102, passed away peacefully Nov. 12, 2020. She was born Dec. 5, 1917, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Caesar and Augusta (Bracci) Cioci. Albina "Bina" was educated in New London public schools and graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute (WMI), Class of 1936. Albina was married to Alfred Capozza Nov. 29, 1941, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New London. They remained happily married for 67 years, until his passing April 9, 2009.
Albina moved to New London when she was six months old. She grew up and raised her family on Walbach Street in the Fort Trumbull Italian neighborhood called "the Fort." In 1962, Albina and Al moved to Harris Road, New London, where she lived for 49 years, making neighborhood friends. She was active in volunteering, a member of the Dante Aligheri Society and the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Albina was a communicant of St. Joseph Church. She worked in retail for many years. Albina and Al traveled to Europe, Brazil, Hawaii, the Panama Canal and many U.S. States over the years. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, ceramics, reading, especially The Day, music and watching old TV movies. In December 2017, her family and friends honored Albina with a 100th birthday celebration. Albina will be remembered as a woman with a lively mind, a big heart and having a positive attitude. Most of all, she treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Albina is survived by her sons: Alfred Capozza Jr. and wife Jane and Ronald Capozza and wife Karen; four grandsons: Thomas Capozza (Heather), Paul Capozza, Scott Capozza (Katy Syombathy) and David Capozza; and granddaughter, Melissa Capozza (James Hock Jr.). Albina is also survived by ten great-grandchildren: Zoe (Kyle), Dallas, Carly, Anna, Sophia, Jacob, Mia, Andrew, Grace and Ryan. Albina is also survived by Shana Capozza; her sister-in-law Anna Cioci; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred; and her brothers, Albert and Alfred Cioci.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Beechwood Rehab, New London and Crescent Point, Niantic, for their outstanding quality care and comfort provided to Albina when she was a resident, and also Beacon Hospice.
All services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021, when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albina's name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.