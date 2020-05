Or Copy this URL to Share

Niantic - Alexander Robert Kores Sr., born April 8, 1939, has passed away May 5, 2020. He was a Marine Veteran.



Alexander leaves behind three sons, Alex Jr, Brian and Keyon ; two daughters, Justine and Kelly; and nine grandchildren.



Funeral will be private.



