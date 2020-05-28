Alexander Robert Kores Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Niantic - Alexander Robert Kores Sr., born April 8, 1939, has passed away May 5, 2020. He was a Marine Veteran.

Alexander leaves behind three sons, Alex Jr, Brian and Keyon ; two daughters, Justine and Kelly; and nine grandchildren.

Funeral will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved