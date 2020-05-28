Niantic - Alexander Robert Kores Sr., born April 8, 1939, has passed away May 5, 2020. He was a Marine Veteran.
Alexander leaves behind three sons, Alex Jr, Brian and Keyon ; two daughters, Justine and Kelly; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral will be private.
Published in The Day on May 28, 2020.