Waterford - Alexandra "Sara" Plikus Cianci, our dear mother of Waterford passed away at home Friday, Nov. 29, Known as "Nina" to those who loved her, she was born in New London. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Angelo Dominic Cianci.
She is survived by her children, her daughters, Lori Cianci-Witt (Doug) with whom she lived, Jean Conroy (Tom), a son, Ray Cianci (Anna Ruth); her grandchildren, Adrienne Wimsatt (Glen), Hilary Wimsatt (Randy), Suzanne Wimsatt (Chris), David Cianci (Kara), Mark Cianci (Lindsey), Lauren Witt, and Colin Witt; and three great-grandchildren, Sam, Isaac and Otis. Nina is also survived by her companion of 20 years, Sammy; her African Gray parrot; and her best friends and guardians, Melky, King and Nicky. She was also predeceased by her three sisters and brother.
There are no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 80 Montauk Avenue, New London.
Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2019