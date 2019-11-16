|
|
|
Waterford - Alexandria "Fran" Hamler, 81, Waterford and formerly of New London entered eternal life Nov. 13, 2019. She was born Sept. 7, 1938, in New London. Fran was employed for, SNET, Judicial Court in New London and last at New London High School. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Hamler Sr.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 9 a.m. Tuesday and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington St., New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
A complete obit will appear in Sunday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Nov. 16, 2019