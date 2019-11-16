Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandria Hamler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandria "Fran" Hamler


1938 - 2019
Send Flowers
Alexandria "Fran" Hamler Obituary
Waterford - Alexandria "Fran" Hamler, 81, Waterford and formerly of New London entered eternal life Nov. 13, 2019. She was born Sept. 7, 1938, in New London. Fran was employed for, SNET, Judicial Court in New London and last at New London High School. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Hamler Sr.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 9 a.m. Tuesday and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington St., New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

A complete obit will appear in Sunday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexandria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -