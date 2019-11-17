|
Waterford - Alexandria "Fran" Hamler, 81, of Waterford and formerly of New London, entered eternal life Nov. 13, 2019, in the company of her loving family. She was born Sept. 7, 1938, in New London, the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Cherrick) Bucko. She attended local schools, graduating from New London High School. She married the love of her life, Paul Hamler Sr., May 18, 1957, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in New London. Paul predeceased her in 2015.
Fran worked in the New London High School cafeteria, where she was adored by all the students. She then took a job for SNET, retiring after 25 years. Later, she worked at the New London District Superior Court for ten years. After retiring, she volunteered in the Lobby Shop at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. Her world revolved around her family and she was an amazing cook, especially her golumpli's and perogi's. For the last year of her life, she lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Jason Killin of Quaker Hill, receiving all the love and care she needed.
In addition to her daughter, Fran is survived by two sons, Paul Hamler Jr. of Quaker Hill and Wayne Hamler and wife Andrea of Waterford; two grandchildren, Matthew and Mackenzie Hamler; a brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Sandy Bucko of Mass.; a sister-in-law Virginia Hamler; and a brother-in-law Kenneth Hamler. She was predeceased by three siblings, John and William Tryon, and Loretta Barlow. Fran's family would like to thank Lorrell, her caregiver, for her kind and compassionate attention.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday Nov. 18, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 9 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 19, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington St., New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 199 Water Street, Floor 23, New York, NY 102273-0211.
Published in The Day on Nov. 17, 2019