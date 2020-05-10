Groton - Alextine B. "AL" Powell, 68, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born Tuesday, June 26, 1951, in Monroe, La. to Alex Bastine Sr. and Priscilla W. (White) Bastine. She attended Richwood High School in Monroe, La. and graduated from Santa Cruz High School in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Sunday August 1, 1971, Alextine married Loston A. Powell in Groton. Her life revolved around her beloved husband and family including their four daughters: Renee Calloway, Sonja Henderson (Terrence Henderson), Trina Powell (James Keyton) and Kachuri Powell; one son Rodney Powell; three grand-daughters, Samantha, Tiara and Kessiah-Ali; three grandsons, Jericho, Terrence Jr. and Naaji; and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Alex Bastine Sr. and Priscilla W. Bastine; and two sisters, Mariah Moore, of Chicago, Ill. and Theresa Bastine, of Oakland, Calif. She is survived by three sisters, Calvin J. Vanderhoof, of Weed, Calif., Nadine L. Bastine, of Richmond, Calif. and Priscilla Bastine II, of Santa Cruz, Calif.; and three brothers, Alex Bastine Jr., of Santa Cruz, Calif., Rick Bastine, of Santa Fe, N.M. and Ronald C. Bastine, of Connecticut; along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.
Alextine was a faithful member of the Walls Temple/Walls Clarke Temple A.M.E. Zion Church for 46 years. She held presidential, secretarial and educational positions for many boards and clubs throughout A.M.E Zion on a district and annual conference level. Alextine worked for several employers including the former State Representative Rob Simmons, Connecticut College and RMMS/LEARN. She was a Hospice volunteer, a First Responder for Red Cross, and she established Errands by ABP to assist the elderly and advocate on their behalf. Her longtime hobby included TRAUG; she also enjoyed "SHIPS" friendship, fellowship, relationship, discipleship and worship.
The Powell and Bastine family would like to thank you for your uplifting condolences and prayers. Alextine B. "AL" Powell was a warrior for God, family and community. Her spirit will soar in our hearts with each beat reminding us to love. We are all blessed to have shared the experience of her wisdom, love and kindness.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests cards filled with memories and condolences be sent to P.O. Box 1153 Waterford, CT 06385 or visit LesterGeeFH.com.
Published in The Day on May 10, 2020.