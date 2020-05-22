Bozrah - Alfred B. Kivlin Sr., 90, of Bozrah died peacefully at home Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born in Torrington June 25, 1929, Al was the son of the late John P. and Ida Mae Wilbur Kivlin. He was a graduate of Bulkeley School in New London. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Connecticut State University in 1953, followed by a Masters in Administration from The University of Connecticut in 1955. Al was passionate about education and loved to tell stories of his school days, both as teacher and principal. He taught elementary school in Coventry, Lisbon, and in the Cooley School, a one room schoolhouse in Franklin. Upon earning his administration degree, Al began a long career as principal of several schools in Norwich, including Smith Avenue, Pearl Street, Occum, and Elizabeth Street Schools. In 1975 he became the first principal of the new Uncas Elementary School, from which he retired in 1985.
Al married his "bride," Irene P. Fargo Aug. 23, 1952. He built his family home on Scott Hill, where he and Irene raised their two children and where he continued to live until his death. Al and Irene celebrated their sixty seventh wedding anniversary last August. Al was an avid golfer, always reading and practicing to improve his game. He was a former member of the Pautipaug and Norwich Golf Clubs as well as the Retired Teachers of Connecticut. He loved to read and enjoyed feeding his backyard birds. Al loved Notre Dame football, the Red Sox, and he was a diehard UCONN fan, especially women's basketball. He was also very proud of his Irish heritage. He and Irene enjoyed several trips to Ireland. Madeira Beach, Fla. was a winter home to Al and Irene for more than thirty years. He loved the beach and looked forward to golfing during the winter months.
Al is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Alfred B. "Bruce" Kivlin Jr. and Eileen of Mechanicville, N.Y. Also surviving are in-laws, Joyce and Robert Scaplen of East Lyme, Wilma Richards of Uncasville, Ralph and Arlene Fargo of Bozrah, and Robert Fargo of El Paso, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Al was sadly predeceased by his daughter, Sharon L. Kivlin in 2011; and his wife, Irene P. Kivlin Oct. 14, 2019. He was also predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Kitty Kivlin and Wilbur and Aileen Kivlin; and sister and brother-in-law Carol Fargo and Fred Richards.
The family would like to thank Al's devoted neighbors, Sharon and Bobby Lenkiewicz, his nephew, Alan Richards and caregivers, Shanice, Maria, Lisa, Julia, Yaw, and Ishmael for all their loving care. In addition, the family graciously thanks the nurses and staff of Hartford Health "Hospice at Home Care" for their excellent, compassionate care and support.
Arrangement are entrusted to Labenski Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to do so may make a memorial contribution to the Bulkeley Scholarship Fund at PO Box 1, New London 06320 or the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Published in The Day on May 22, 2020.