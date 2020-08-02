North Reading, Mass. - Deacon Alfred "Al" O. Balestracci, 89, of North Reading, Mass. and formerly of Connecticut, died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Marjorie M. (Burdick) Balestracci. Born in New London Sept. 10, 1930, he was the son of the late Alfred and Evelyn (Matthewson) Balestracci.
Al was a graduate of Fitch High School in Groton, class of 1948, and then joined the U.S. Navy, serving four years. He became a hospital corpsman and served during the Korean War. After the military, he obtained a registered nursing certificate from Massachusetts General and McLean Hospitals. He later earned a BSN degree from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire; and then his master's degree in education from Salem State College.
He helped reopen the Butler Health Center in Providence. Years later, he was involved in opening a facility in North Reading for special needs children ages 18 to 20. Some years later, he worked for the North Reading program trying to rehabilitate first offenders out of the Boston Juvenile Court. Then later, he became the director of medical/nursing services at Regina Cleri, serving elderly and sick priests. He returned to the state system and became the on-site administrator for Hogan Regional Center and North Reading Rehabilitation Center, working for the State of Massachusetts for 28 years. Last year, Al was inducted into his high school hall of fame for his football career.
Al had been very active at Saint Theresa's Church in North Reading as a deacon, performing numerous baptisms, first communions, confirmations, weddings and funerals. He just celebrated his 40th year as deacon. He was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus, serving as the Grand Knight in 1972. He was a member of the Christian Community Service, a member of the VFW, a parish council member and a member of the financial council at Saint Theresa's Church. Al played slow-pitch softball in the North Reading men's softball league, until he was 50 years old. He then became an avid golfer. He played in the Hillview Senior Golf League.
He is survived by his loving sons, Victor Balestracci and his wife Jane, of Fredericksburg Va., Mark Balestracci, of Sebastian, Fla. and his late wife Michele Balestracci and the late Alfred "Little Al" Balestracci; loving daughters, Sheri Rogers and husband Mark, of Webster, Mass., Kathy Balestracci, of North Reading and Lisa Kellermen and her husband Rick, of Haverhill, Mass.; nine grandchildren: Jennifer Payne and husband Will, Karen Howarth and husband Jake, Colleen Heselton and significant other, Jorge Solisfraire, Kristina Woods and husband Bobby, Justin Rogers and wife Rachel, Stacy Rogers and fiance Kiernan O'Neill, Crystal Spaide and husband Jeff, Ryan Balestracci and Katie Kellerman; 12 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his only sister, Jacquelyn Delaporta. Al jokingly told people that he was a failure, because as a child, he wanted to be a priest or a doctor, but ended up being a nurse and a deacon. His was a successful, full life lived well.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 63 Winter Street (Rt. 62), North Reading Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, at the Church Hall. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Theresa Catholic Church and the Regina Cleri Residence in Boston. Arrangements are by the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. www.croswellfuneralhome.com
