Groton - Dr. Alfred P. Collins, 92, of Groton died Sunday June 30, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. "Al" was born April 5, 1927, in Anamosa, Iowa to Cecil H. and Onalee Bear Collins. He married Barbara Burroughs Collins, she preceded him in death.
Al served in the U.S. Army during World War II and is a graduate of the University of Iowa where he earned a doctorate in Pharmacology. He retired from Pfizer Inc.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on July 7, 2019