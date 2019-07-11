Groton - Alfred Patterson Collins, 92, of Groton passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born Apr. 05, 1927, in Anamosa, Iowa to the late Cecil Henry Collins and Onalee Bear Collins.



He is survived by his brother, Wilbur Collins of Stone City, Iowa; his children, Michael Collins, of Groton, Jeffrey Collins of Herndon Va., Joseph Collins (Nora) of McLean, Va., Donald Collins (Michele) of Stratford, and Jennifer Weir of Oakton, Va.; and his two stepchildren, Roberta R. Rosa (Mark) of Danbury and Frank Reed of Jamestown, R.I.; as well as his grandchildren, Kristofer and Onalee Collins; Aedan, Eamon and Hugh Collins; and Matthew, Daniel and Lucy Weir, and his step grandchildren, Nicholas Rosa and Alexander Rosa. He was predeceased by his wife of 31 years, Barbara Collins; his siblings, Warren Collins, Cecil Collins, and Celia Bingham; and his ex-wives Loretta, mother of Michael, Jeffrey, Joseph, and Donald; and Cornelia, mother of Jennifer.



Dr. Collins worked as the manager of pharmaceutical product assurance for Pfizer of Groton from 1968 until his retirement in 1994. After growing up in Viola, Iowa he served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division at the end of World War II and as a reservist during the Korean War. He attended the University of Iowa as a benefit of the GI Bill, and continued in graduate school there, earning his Ph.D. as a pharmaceutical chemist. His work took him to Terre Haute, Ind., Rochester, N.Y., and finally to Groton. He served for 2 years on the Groton City Council as a Counselor and Deputy Mayor.



During his life, Dr. Collins enjoyed boating, gardening, ironic humor, DIY, fine dining, genealogy and maintained an active interest in political and business news. Dr. Collins was also a lifetime member of the Walter Palmer Society as a descendant of the founding settlers of Stonington from the 17th century, and a descendant of Benjamin Collins (1691-1759) of Columbia, Conn. and Zerubbabel Collins from Columbia, Conn. a renowned headstone carver from the 18th century.



With great appreciation and thanks to his caregiver, Sheryl Ahern, for 2 years of assistance, and who shared his love of his two Maine Cooncats, Jasmine and Rosie.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton.



Family suggests donations in Al's memory to the , 825 Brooks Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.



Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory. Published in The Day on July 11, 2019