Stonington - Alfred Paul Henry, 67, of Stonington died unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at home.
Born in Westerly, R.I. he was the son of the late Alfred and Frances (Bychowsky) Henry and lived in Stonington for most of his life.
He was a Rigger with Electric Boat where he was employed for the past 45 years. He recently retired in July of 2018.
Al is survived by his sister Barbara J. Curioso and her partner Joseph Wolcin both of Noank and Fort Myers, Fla.; his nephew Joseph Curioso and his wife Shannon and their children, Gianna and Giuseppe; and numerous cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, followed by a service at 11 a.m. at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Following the service, he will be buried at St. Mary Cemetery in Stonington.
Published in The Day on Nov. 19, 2019