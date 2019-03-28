Home

Alfred Stockwell Clark


1928 - 2018 Obituary Flowers
Alfred Stockwell Clark Obituary
Groton - Alfred Stockwell Clark, 90, of Groton died Dec. 3, 2018. Al was born Jan. 5, 1928, in New London to Harry Wesley Clark, Sr. and Evelyn Eva (Piche) Clark. He graduated from Bulkeley High School. He married Natalie Ruth Brouillette, she preceded him in death. Al was a Purchasing Agent for Pfizer from 1951-1990. He lived by the values of faith, family, friendship, education and athletics.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019, at 18 Clipper Court, Mystic, Connecticut.

Please visit www.byles.com for directions.
Published in The Day on Mar. 28, 2019
