Waterford - Alfred W. Martin, 81, of Waterford died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, with family at the home of his son. Alfred was born Sept. 4, 1938, in New London to Amos Martin and Flora Caldon Martin. He married the former Edith Stirton, she preceded him in death.
Alfred graduated from New London High School, served in the U.S. Army and retired from Pfizer Inc.
A Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Jordan Cemetery in Waterford. COVID-19 precautions will be in force. For more information visit www.byles.com
. A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition.