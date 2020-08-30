Waterford - Alfred W. "Al" Martin, 81, of Waterford went to be with his Savior Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, with family at the home of his son. Alfred was born Sept. 4, 1938, in New London the eighth of nine children born to Amos Martin and Flora Caldon Martin. He married the former Edith Stirton. Edie was the love of his life. Al spent the last six years caring for her. She preceded him in death Dec. 6, 2019.
He was an industrious young man growing up in eastern New London, working in grocery stores and gas stations, holding up to three jobs at a time. While attending New London High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve. Upon graduation, he went to work at Pfizer Inc., holding several positions over a span of 39 years. He also owned and operated A & E Printing & Rubber Stamp Service for more than 25 years. Al dedicated himself and was very active in several area churches.
He leaves behind daughter Carole Baier; son Gary Lee and his wife Nikki; son Bill Martin and his wife Maryann; brother Kenneth Martin; grandsons: Lance, Jon, Josh, Billy, Mike and Dan; great-granddaughter Olivia. Besides his wife Edie, he was predeceased by granddaughter Stephanie Baier; brothers: Amos Jr., Joseph, Adrian and Robert; sisters, Flora Crepeau, Lois Brown and Roberta Nestor.
The family would like to thank the dedicated doctors and nurses from Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, who cared for him, as well as the caring professionals of Beacon Hospice who made the last days of his life much more comfortable.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Jordan Cemetery in Waterford. COVID-19 precautions will be enforced. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be in effect. For more information or to sign the online register, visit www.byles.com
. The service will be available via ZOOM ID #848 4885 2320. Please, you MUST mute your phone while watching.