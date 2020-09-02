Gales Ferry - Alice E. Weaver, 85, died peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her home in Gales Ferry.
She was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Glenwood Springs, Colo. to William and Olive Rule Duff. Being one of the oldest in her family of 11 children, she has four remaining sisters and one brother in Colorado and California. She was the widow of Roger Weaver who served and retired from our military.
Alice worked for many years as a waitress and at Electric Boat. After retirement she was a private housekeeper, fully retiring in November of 2019. Alice truly lived a full life through some of her special pleasures-gardening, cooking, baking and fellowshipping. She was a long-time participant at the Open Door Baptist Church where she was loved by all for her gentle spirit, kind words and unfaltering faith in the Lord. She loved working in the nursery where all the children were her favorite.
She is survived by four children, James Baker of Gales Ferry, George Baker of Hampton, Va., LeAnna Laughlin of Bozrah and Catherine Medellin of Prince Frederick, Md. She was predeceased by her son, Buck Baker of North Stonington. She was blessed with nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all.
There will be a celebration of Alice's life at 11 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020, at the Open Door Baptist Church, 475 Pequot Trail, Stonington.
Please visit www.byles.com
to share a memory or a condolence with the family.