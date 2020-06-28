Waterford - Alice Elizabeth Hauser Duncan, formerly of Darien passed away peacefully at Bayview Health Center in Waterford, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from the results of dementia. Alice most recently resided in Atria Memory Care in Waterford.
Alice was born in New York City Oct. 22, 1937, and grew up in Bronxville, N.Y., the daughter of the late Alfred and Regina Chester Hauser. She attended The Ursuline School for Girls in New Rochelle, N.Y.; Marymount Junior College in Arlington, Va. and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a minor in Business from Marymount College in Tarrytown, N.Y. After graduation Alice entered the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary novitiate and eventually was professed as Mother Marie Saint Paul. Alice continued her education at Notre Dame University in Indiana earning a Master in Business Administration. She was a member of the faculty of Marymount Manhattan College, Mother Butler Memorial High School, Bronx, N.Y. and the Marymount International School, England. Additionally, Alice was Executive Secretary to the Provincial Board of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in the early nineteen seventies. Alice was a member of the religious order from September 1956 until July 1974.
Alice met her future husband, Wilbur S. Duncan, while working at Arthur Anderson in New York City. Together they lived in Geneva, Switzerland for three years and resided in Darien, for over thirty-two years.
Alice is survived by her sister, Mary Hauser Jernigan of Fayetteville, N.Y.; and her brother, Vincent Hauser (MaryAnn) of Waterford. Several loving nieces and nephews will feel a void in their lives with Alice's passing. Alice was interested in and was supportive of the lives of her nine nieces and nephews and sixteen grand-great nieces and nephews who will remember their Aunt Alice as an interested listener and generous spirit. She also is survived by her husband's children, Cathy Gentile (Larry) of Dedham, Mass.; Carol Duncan Meisel (Robert) of Austin, Texas. Alice enjoyed her relationship with several stepchildren and one great-grandchild, Billy Egleston. In addition to her parents, Alice is predeceased by her loving husband, Bill Duncan; her brother Paul Hauser; brother-in-law Paul Jernigan; nephew Tom Jernigan; grandniece Kristen Curtis; and stepson Ross Duncan of Englewood, Colo.
Alice leaves many friends with whom she played tennis and enjoyed a good round of golf. She enthusiastically attended local theater productions as well as Broadway shows. Alice, who was a woman of faith, remained close to her spiritual roots. She was a daily communicant at St. John Catholic Church in Darien, where she was active in the Caring Ministry and as a volunteer at the New Covenant Soup Kitchen. She was a member of the Darien chapter of P. E. O., the Philanthropic Educational Organization helping women pursue higher education.
Alice has donated her body to Yale University Medical Research.
At a later date there will be a Memorial Mass for Alice Duncan at her former parish St. John Roman Catholic Church in Darien. Alice will be laid to rest beside her husband, Bill Duncan, in Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
Please consider a donation in her memory to the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, 50 Wilson Park Drive, Tarrytown, New York 10591 www.rshm-east.org.
Published in The Day on Jun. 28, 2020.