Groton - Alice Louise Roderick, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at home in Groton surrounded by loving family. Alice was born Dec. 14, 1931, in Port Washington, N.Y. to Harry F. and Frances M. (Leston) Brennan.



On Dec. 4, 1949, she married Frank Giles Roderick Jr. They happily raised six children together, which would inevitably create what is now known as The Roderick Clan; Glenn Patrick (Linda) Roderick, Christine Elizabeth (Donald) Hapgood, Bonnie Jean (William) Buratti, Jeffrey Alan (Darlene) Roderick, Jody Marie (Robert) Mattison, and Timothy Michael (Robin) Roderick.



Alice loved her family and how quickly it grew. She boasted about all 14 of her grandchildren and the families they had created; Michelle (Todd) Wilbur (Jake, Jason), David Hapgood, Todd (Aili) Roderick (David, Ryan), Gregory (Brandy) Hapgood (Anthony, Dylan, Alyssa, Emily, Brayden), Brianne (Micah) Messer (Crystal, Ashlynn), John (Christine) Mattison (Ethan, Olivia), Frank Roderick III, Jessica (Joshua) McDeavitt (Joshua, Dakota, Liam), Lida (Elier) Alvarado, Jennifer Mattison, Nicole (Jay) Reyes (Isabella, Lena), Theresa (Allyn) Quibble (Alden, Danni), Jonai (Marc) Shafer, and Arcadia (Patrick) Smith (Avangeline). In 2019, Alice welcomed her very first great-great-grandchild, Donovan. Although, there were many pets amongst her family, Alice was extremely fond of her great-granddog, Fenway. She would call her granddaughter, Jennifer, and tell her to "give him a pat on the head and tell him I love him."



Alice was very kind and loving and had a wonderful sense of humor. Although at times she could be modest, her family knew what a tough broad she really was, giving her the nickname Big Red. Her Irish heritage was very important to her, as well as her husband's Portuguese heritage. She loved attending the annual Blessing of the Fleet and Holy Ghost festivals in Stonington.



Alice was known to be very independent. She was an entrepreneur at heart, running several businesses in her lifetime. Most notably was Hillcrest House, a bed and breakfast out of her home.



Alice loved the holidays; however, it was Christmas she was best known for. She would host the annual family event, Children's Christmas, where all her children would attend with their families. As the families grew, her living room shrunk. The little children would gather together on the floor to open presents. Mimi, as her family called her, would line her fireplace with snowman cut-outs, each representing a new addition to her ever-growing family.



Some of Mimi's last words were, "God help the people, if we all came together at one time, they'd be running for the hills saying, 'Oh my God, look at them Roderick's!'". These are words her family will cherish forever.



Alice is survived by her younger sister, Catherine "Penny" L. Brennan and was predeceased by her younger brother, Francis "David" D. Brennan. She was also predeceased by both of her parents; her husband; her daughter Bonnie; and her great-granddaughter Emily.



Calling hours will be private. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Rt. 1 Stonington. All are welcome to attend the funeral service. The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of her arrangements.



