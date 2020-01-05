|
Norwich - Alice M. Bugbee, 90, of Norwich died Jan. 2, 2020. She was born Feb. 18, 1929, in the Skungamaug area of Tolland County to Erwin and Maude Mitchell. She married Robert L. Bugbee Sr. April 13, 1946, who predeceased her.
She also was predeceased by her brother Erwin Mitchell; son Robert L. Bugbee Jr.; her daughter Lisa M. Bugbee; her grandson Jason L. Bugbee Jr.; and her granddaughter Sophia Lynn Bugbee. She is survived by her brother Arthur Mitchell; her children: Ruth Vera, Jason Bugbee and Linda Salvaggio; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic Downtown Mystic. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Dinoto Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lambtown Cemetery, Ledyard.
For additional obituary information or to share a note of remembrance/condolence with the family, please visit dinotofuneral.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 5, 2020