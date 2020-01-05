Home

Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
Burial
Following Services
Lambtown Cemetery
Ledyard, CT
Alice M. Bugbee


1929 - 2020
Alice M. Bugbee Obituary
Norwich - Alice M. Bugbee, 90, of Norwich died Jan. 2, 2020. She was born Feb. 18, 1929, in the Skungamaug area of Tolland County to Erwin and Maude Mitchell. She married Robert L. Bugbee Sr. April 13, 1946, who predeceased her.

She also was predeceased by her brother Erwin Mitchell; son Robert L. Bugbee Jr.; her daughter Lisa M. Bugbee; her grandson Jason L. Bugbee Jr.; and her granddaughter Sophia Lynn Bugbee. She is survived by her brother Arthur Mitchell; her children: Ruth Vera, Jason Bugbee and Linda Salvaggio; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic Downtown Mystic. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Dinoto Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lambtown Cemetery, Ledyard.

For additional obituary information or to share a note of remembrance/condolence with the family, please visit dinotofuneral.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 5, 2020
