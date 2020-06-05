Alice Marie "Ring" Dickenson-Rogoz
1927 - 2020
New London - Alice Marie "Ring" Dickenson-Rogoz (née Palmer), 93, died peacefully in New London May 24, 2020.

Alice is survived by her sister Shirley; brother Bradford; her four children; nieces; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Alice was born April 5, 1927, in Manchester, to Alice (née Hoffner) and Edwin Palmer. After moving to Middletown, Alice began working as a Junior Supervisor for Southern New England Telephone. She also served as a homemaker and then as a Nurse Assistant for Dr. Chase.

Alice volunteered her time to helping people learn about their early American family history, sewing quilts, crocheting potholders, and making trinkets with acorns. In addition, she enjoyed taking her grandchildren to the beach, crabbing, and baking her famed Gingerbread cookies, coveted by all who knew her. All who had the pleasure of having her in their life will miss a beloved mother, aunt, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lucretia Shaw Chapter of the DAR.

Published in The Day on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
