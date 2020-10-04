Noank - Alice Marie (Taber) Dole, 89, after a period of declining health, passed away peacefully at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital Sept. 25, 2020 ,with her daughter Eleanor by her side. Despite pandemic restrictions, other family members were able to be with her before she passed. Her son John was unable to travel from California, but called her, as did other relatives. Alice was born in Green?eld, Mass. Nov. 12, 1930, to Leon I. and Clarissa M. Taber. She often spoke of her bucolic childhood, ?lled with fond family memories and love.



Alice attended North?eld School for Girls, Class of 1948, for high school. After graduation, she attended Worcester State Teachers College, BSE 1952, and Boston University, MSE 1958. Alice married John Nicholas Dole at Asbury Church in Crestwood, N.Y. June 28, 1958, after a year-long courtship. They spent a few years in New York, and then made their home in East Norwalk. They lived in the Marvin Beach neighborhood. Alice loved the easy access to the beach, where she swam frequently with her children. She also enjoyed family sails on Long Island Sound. Alice taught second grade at Cranberry Elementary School on Knowalot Lane in Norwalk for 16 years. As an elementary school teacher, Alice went above and beyond the standard curriculum and taught her students self-reliance and problem-solving skills. She was passionate and compassionate about teaching and learning.



In 1980, Alice and John started a new life and adventure in Rockport, Maine. They purchased and ran a seasonal motel called the Glen Cove Motel, until the late 1980s. After selling the motel, Alice owned a gift shop in Camden, Maine called Great Expectations. She indulged in her love of dolls and sold dolls from around the world in her shop. She was a member of Rockland Congregational Church, and through her church, went on to run Area Interfaith Outreach, a food pantry and assistance program. She served as the president for many years and helped countless residents through difficult times. After her husband John's death in 2014, Alive moved to Mystic River Homes in Noank to be closer to her daughter Eleanor and her family.



Alice is survived by her son John Morris Dole of Oakland, Calif.; and her daughter Eleanor Ruth Tamsky, her husband Benjamin Tamsky and granddaughter Lorraine Ann Tamsky, all of Mystic. She was predeceased by her older sister and only sibling, Ruth (Taber) Gates. Alice was 14 years old when she and Ruth lost their mother. Ruth took on the role of mother, as well as sister to Alice, who was eternally grateful as she said in her own words at Ruth's memorial service in 2019. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; and cousins.



Due to the pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, hopefully next spring or summer. Donations can be made to AIO Food and Energy Assistance, PO Box 113, Rockland ME 04841 or the food pantry of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store